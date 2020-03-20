After Yesterday's Rally of 24.62% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.72 to a high of $26.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 24.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.76 on volume of 5.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ventas Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.40 and a 52-week low of $13.35 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $24.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

