After Yesterday's Rally of 2.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.23 to a high of $18.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.76 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.68 and a 52-week low of $12.40 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $18.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.