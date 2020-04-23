After Yesterday's Rally of 2.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.41 to a high of $53.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.42 on volume of 822,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.50 and a 52-week low of $40.01 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $53.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.95% lower over the past week, respectively.