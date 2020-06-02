After Yesterday's Rally of 2.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.40 to a high of $10.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.49 on volume of 406,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tenneco Inc has traded in a range of $7.62 to $37.27 and is now at $10.71, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

