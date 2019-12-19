After Yesterday's Rally of 2.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $188.30 to a high of $192.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $187.81 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ecolab Inc have traded between a low of $135.77 and a high of $209.87 and are now at $189.96, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ecolab Inc on September 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $196.89. Since that call, shares of Ecolab Inc have fallen 5.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.