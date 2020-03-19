After Yesterday's Rally of 2.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.05 to a high of $151.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.40 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Veeva Systems-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $118.11 and a high of $176.90 and are now at $143.73, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

