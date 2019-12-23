After Yesterday's Rally of 2.23% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Entravision Co-A (NYSE:EVC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.69 to a high of $2.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.74 on volume of 111,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Entravision Co-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.10 and a 52-week low of $2.41 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $2.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

