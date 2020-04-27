After Yesterday's Rally of 2.21% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.24 to a high of $184.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.97 on volume of 464,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Autodesk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $211.58 and a 52-week low of $125.38 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $184.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

