After Yesterday's Rally of 2.18% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.95 to a high of $94.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.22 on volume of 946,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intercontinental share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.56 and a 52-week low of $71.20 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $94.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

