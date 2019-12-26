After Yesterday's Rally of 2.17% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.83 to a high of $1.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.87 on volume of 132,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Energous Corp has traded in a range of $1.66 to $11.54 and is now at $1.88, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.68% lower and 3.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

