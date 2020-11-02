After Yesterday's Rally of 2.16% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lithia Motors-A (NYSE:LAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.61 to a high of $143.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.76 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lithia Motors-A has traded in a range of $79.75 to $165.27 and is now at $141.95, 78% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 1.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

