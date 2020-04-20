After Yesterday's Rally of 2.14% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.28 to a high of $94.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.00 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Baxter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.00 and a 52-week low of $69.10 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $94.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

