After Yesterday's Rally of 2.13% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.61 to a high of $13.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.74 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Owens-Illinois share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.78 and a 52-week low of $8.26 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $13.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Owens-Illinois on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Owens-Illinois have risen 25.6%. We continue to monitor OI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.