After Yesterday's Rally of 2.11% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.81 to a high of $115.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.29 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Procter & Gamble has traded in a range of $94.34 to $128.09 and is now at $112.43, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.