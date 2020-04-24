After Yesterday's Rally of 2.06% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.98 to a high of $160.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $159.64 on volume of 342,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $160.43, which is 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

