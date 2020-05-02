After Yesterday's Rally of 2.06% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.69 to a high of $79.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.48 on volume of 653,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Crown Holdings I has traded in a range of $49.13 to $79.37 and is now at $78.57, 60% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

