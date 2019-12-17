After Yesterday's Rally of 2.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.09 to a high of $7.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.23 on volume of 61,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Immersion Corp have traded between a low of $6.22 and a high of $11.92 and are now at $7.21, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Immersion Corp on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.43. Since that call, shares of Immersion Corp have fallen 4.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.