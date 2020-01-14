After Yesterday's Rally of 2.04% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.94 to a high of $52.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.72 on volume of 777,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardinal Health share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.03 and a high of $56.88 and are now at $51.37, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardinal Health on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.30. Since that call, shares of Cardinal Health have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.