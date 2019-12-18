After Yesterday's Rally of 1.99% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.09 to a high of $202.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $199.12 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $208.66 and a 52-week low of $123.02 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $202.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Facebook Inc-A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $190.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Facebook Inc-A have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor FB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.