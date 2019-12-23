After Yesterday's Rally of 1.98% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.20 to a high of $29.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.05 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.23 and a high of $37.23 and are now at $29.42, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Airline and will alert subscribers who have AAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.