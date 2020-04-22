After Yesterday's Rally of 1.97% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.52 to a high of $29.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.96 on volume of 195,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ii-Vi Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.00 and a high of $41.10 and are now at $29.04, 53% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.