After Yesterday's Rally of 1.95% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $261.37 to a high of $272.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $269.00 on volume of 500,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $272.00 and a 52-week low of $110.34 and are now trading 144% above that low price at $268.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.