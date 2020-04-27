After Yesterday's Rally of 1.95% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.83 to a high of $160.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.26 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Union Pac Corp have traded between a low of $105.08 and a high of $188.96 and are now at $159.12, which is 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

