After Yesterday's Rally of 1.93% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.44 to a high of $51.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.45 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Metlife Inc has traded in a range of $41.41 to $51.62 and is now at $52.39, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 9.5%. We continue to monitor MET for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.