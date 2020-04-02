After Yesterday's Rally of 1.92% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.37 to a high of $88.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.86 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Qualcomm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $49.10 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $88.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

