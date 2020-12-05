After Yesterday's Rally of 1.91% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.68 to a high of $78.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.94 on volume of 424,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Carmax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.59 and a high of $103.18 and are now at $77.41, 106% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

