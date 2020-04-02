After Yesterday's Rally of 1.91% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $576.40 to a high of $579.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $570.77 on volume of 195,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sherwin-Williams share prices have been bracketed by a low of $410.35 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $584.67, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sherwin-Williams. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sherwin-Williams in search of a potential trend change.