After Yesterday's Rally of 1.90% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.32 to a high of $45.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.86 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Arch Capital Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.59 and a 52-week low of $28.60 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $44.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% higher and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arch Capital Grp on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Arch Capital Grp have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor ACGL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.