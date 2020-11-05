After Yesterday's Rally of 1.88% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.87 to a high of $11.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.47 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bloomin' Brands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.29 and a 52-week low of $4.54 and are now trading 151% above that low price at $11.40 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bloomin' Brands and will alert subscribers who have BLMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.