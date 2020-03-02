After Yesterday's Rally of 1.84% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.06 to a high of $30.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.89 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Axalta Coating S and will alert subscribers who have AXTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Axalta Coating S has traded in a range of $23.34 to $32.20 and is now at $29.65, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.