After Yesterday's Rally of 1.83% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.88 to a high of $99.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $98.51 on volume of 847,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have traded between a low of $74.33 and a high of $119.88 and are now at $100.52, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

