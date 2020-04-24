MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 1.83% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:46pm
By David Diaz

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.84 to a high of $9.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.92 on volume of 923,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $6.60 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $8.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Under Armo-C and will alert subscribers who have UA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders under armo-c

Ticker(s): UA

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.