After Yesterday's Rally of 1.83% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.84 to a high of $9.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.92 on volume of 923,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $6.60 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $8.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

