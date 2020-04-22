After Yesterday's Rally of 1.83% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.72 to a high of $12.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.82 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Natl Oilwell Var has traded in a range of $8.00 to $28.62 and is now at $11.72, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

