After Yesterday's Rally of 1.81% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.91 to a high of $83.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $83.12 on volume of 517,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Amphenol Corp-A has traded in a range of $63.05 to $110.24 and is now at $82.12, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

