After Yesterday's Rally of 1.77% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.00 to a high of $17.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.95 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Re has traded in a range of $15.51 to $20.35 and is now at $17.19, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

