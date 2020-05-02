After Yesterday's Rally of 1.76% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.65 to a high of $45.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.14 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $45.06, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Comcast Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Comcast Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.