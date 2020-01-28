After Yesterday's Rally of 1.76% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.74 to a high of $14.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.87 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Omeros Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.89 and a 52-week low of $12.52 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $13.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omeros Corp on November 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.13. Since that call, shares of Omeros Corp have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.