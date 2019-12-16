After Yesterday's Rally of 1.76% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.07 to a high of $141.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.88 on volume of 157,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cdw Corp/De on August 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Cdw Corp/De have risen 18.1%. We continue to monitor CDW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdw Corp/De have traded between a low of $74.32 and a high of $141.45 and are now at $140.20, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.