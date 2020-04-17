After Yesterday's Rally of 1.76% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.23 to a high of $41.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.82 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $25.51 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $39.38, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

