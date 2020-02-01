After Yesterday's Rally of 1.75% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.33 to a high of $13.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.23 on volume of 7.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $13.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.