After Yesterday's Rally of 1.74% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.69 to a high of $66.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.89 on volume of 233,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fortune Brands H on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Fortune Brands H have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor FBHS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Fortune Brands H has traded in a range of $39.53 to $66.30 and is now at $66.34, 68% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.