After Yesterday's Rally of 1.73% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.70 to a high of $81.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.96 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Quidel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.99 and a 52-week low of $48.62 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $81.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quidel Corp and will alert subscribers who have QDEL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.