After Yesterday's Rally of 1.72% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.16 to a high of $129.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $128.29 on volume of 146,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Varian Medical S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.85 and a 52-week low of $103.92 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $127.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

