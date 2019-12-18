After Yesterday's Rally of 1.72% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $380.58 to a high of $387.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $385.50 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tesla Inc have traded between a low of $176.99 and a high of $387.22 and are now at $385.50, which is 118% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

