After Yesterday's Rally of 1.71% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,049.31 to a high of $1,066.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,050.57 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Autozone Inc have traded between a low of $684.91 and a high of $1274.41 and are now at $1059.27, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

