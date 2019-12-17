After Yesterday's Rally of 16.86% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Freightcar Ameri (NASDAQ:RAIL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.30 to a high of $2.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.23 on volume of 846,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Freightcar Ameri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.66 and a 52-week low of $1.78 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $2.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freightcar Ameri on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.69. Since that call, shares of Freightcar Ameri have fallen 54.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.