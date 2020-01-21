After Yesterday's Rally of 16.73% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.18 to a high of $6.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.75 on volume of 10.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mallinckrodt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.43 and a high of $27.33 and are now at $5.47, 282% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 5.53% lower and 2.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mallinckrodt on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Mallinckrodt have risen 73.9%. We continue to monitor MNK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.