After Yesterday's Rally of 1.66% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.27 to a high of $52.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.36 on volume of 606,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Campbell Soup Co has traded in a range of $35.27 to $57.54 and is now at $52.11, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

