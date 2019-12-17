MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 1.63% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:01pm
By Amy Schwartz

Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.05 to a high of $23.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.08 on volume of 95,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Noble Energy Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Noble Energy Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Noble Energy Inc has traded in a range of $17.11 to $28.40 and is now at $23.13, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Keywords: rebounders noble energy inc

Ticker(s): NBL

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fcf097f6e48 • 2019-12-18 16:15:45 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fcf097f6e48 Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare