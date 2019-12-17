After Yesterday's Rally of 1.62% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.82 to a high of $23.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.94 on volume of 407,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 25.7%. We continue to monitor SUM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Summit Materia-A has traded in a range of $11.25 to $24.57 and is now at $22.93, 104% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.13% higher over the past week, respectively.